Cairo: Days before the start of the new season for Umrah or Islamic lesser pilgrimage, Saudi authorities have said a quarterly review will be conducted to evaluate performances of companies providing services for the faithful.

Around 350 companies have been licensed by the kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for the new season due to begin later this week with the arrival of Umrah pilgrims from outside Saudi Arabia.

According to evaluation criteria set by the ministry for these firms, pilgrims’ satisfaction with the company’s services and commitment to regulations should not be less than 90 per cent in each category.

At the end of each quarter of the year, the company’s performance will be evaluated and its rating would be accordingly given.

The ministry pointed out that at the end of the Umrah season, the overall performances of the service providers would be evaluated based on actual numbers of pilgrims reached over the season.

The Umrah companies have been requested to strictly abide by schedules set for pilgrim arrivals and implement services agreed in contracts in terms of housing, transportation and accommodation in the Saudi holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah earlier this month said it had begun issuing electronic visas for the new season of Umrah after the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Millions of Muslims, who cannot afford the annual Hajj rituals physically or financially, flock to Saudi Arabia to undertake Umrah.

In recent months, the kingdom has unveiled a host of facilities for overseas Muslims to come to the country to do Umrah.

Muslims holding different types of entry visas such as the personal, visit and tourist visas are allowed to undertake Umrah and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) is located at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina after booking an e-appointment.