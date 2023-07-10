Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has mandated that all Umrah companies and establishments must strictly follow the newly introduced Pilgrims Services’ Controls Document. This directive is applicable to pilgrims, as well as visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque, who are arriving from overseas for the new Umrah season of 1445 AH.

As per the document, pilgrims below the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. All reservations of contracted services should fall within the programme framework and should include essential services for issuing the Umrah permit, such as accommodation, domestic transportation, insurance, and ground services.

The programme’s duration should align with the actual stay period of the pilgrims within the Kingdom, ensuring that the residence permit (Iqama) validity does not surpass 90 days from the Saudi entry date or extend beyond 29/11/1445 AH (June 6, 2024).

The document also categorises the newly licensed companies and establishments, expected to reach 550 in the next two weeks, into three groups (A, B, and C) based on their operational performance over the past two years. Newly licensed companies categorised under group C have the opportunity to ascend to a higher tier depending on their performance during the first 90-day operational period.

Companies in categories B and C, unable to meet the required numbers, will be unable to input new numbers beyond their actual input this season, following the system applied late last season. This requires them to ensure 75 per cent of the pilgrims in Saudi Arabia return to their home countries before they are permitted to input new numbers.

Such classification aims to enhance the productivity of emerging companies and reduce the costs of Umrah programmes.

The document obliges Umrah companies to secure an actual reservation for performing Umrah or praying at the Prophet’s Mosque through the Nusuk app, after issuing the visa. Any adjustments in the pilgrims’ programme require a re-issue of permits in accordance with the updated programme dates.

Companies must ensure pre-arrival data readiness, a maximum of 24 hours before pilgrim arrival. They should follow the General Syndicate of Cars (GSC) policies when dealing with pilgrim groups arriving in separate batches and at different times.

The companies are also responsible for the pilgrims’ transportation and services within Saudi Arabia, before and after the contracted programme, and before the visa stay validity expires. They must adhere to the air carriers’ requirements and are accountable for accommodating the pilgrims.

Pilgrim groups must be guided from their residences to the Two Holy Mosques for Umrah or visitation purposes. Each group should have a designated leader who is accountable for any organizational breaches and subsequent repercussions.

Companies and establishments must enter departing pilgrim data, print passenger lists for each bus, guide buses to grouping centers, and ensure that external agencies advise pilgrims about the prohibition of carrying certain items upon their arrival.

The document emphasizes the importance of providing necessary services to the pilgrims during their stay in Saudi Arabia, with a representative accompanying the pilgrims on their visits to historical sites. Plans for grouping the pilgrims in inclement weather conditions are also mandatory to ensure their safety.