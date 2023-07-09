Cairo: Saudi Arabia has said that a certificate stating the completion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage can be issued online for the faithful.
The kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the pilgrims wishing to obtain the certificate can do this by downloading the Nusuk app and opting for the design of the document they like.
The ministry listed the steps to get the certificate via the app.
This year’s Hajj, undertaken late last month in Saudi Arabia, marked the return of the numbers of the pilgrims to their pre-pandemic levels.
Saudi Arabia lifted limits on the numbers and ages of pilgrims from around the world for this year’s Hajj after COVID-19 had forced the curtailment of the numbers of pilgrims for three consecutive years.
Around 1.8 million pilgrims, including 1.6 million from abroad, attended this year’s Hajj in and around the Saudi holy city of Mecca, according to Saudi official figures.
After completing Hajj rituals, many overseas pilgrims usually flock to the holy city of Medina to pray at the Prophet’s Mosque, Islam’s second holiest site, and visit other Islamic landmarks there. The congregation is known as the second Hajj season.
Since the end of the Hajj rites, more than 222,000 pilgrims from different nationalities have arrived in Medina until Saturday, according to official figures.
Medina is famed for the Prophet’s Mosque, which houses Al Rawda Al Sharifa where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) is located.
Last month, the city saw the arrival of thousands of Muslims from abroad en route to Mecca ahead of Hajj.