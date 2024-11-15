Situated in one of the most attractive market towns in the country, Marlborough College is a flourishing co-educational independent boarding school for pupils aged between 13 and 18. It is a remarkable place in an evocative and unique setting, and it enjoys the advantages of being within easy reach of London and indeed many other parts of the country.

The school promotes great breadth and depth in learning and the small size of the classes ensures that each child is well cared for. After GCSEs, A levels and Pre-U exams are offered in the sixth form, and many pupils undertake the EPQ (Extended Project qualification). The house and tutor systems and the great range of learned societies in the school make sure that the intellectual development of each child is nurtured, and the Guidance Centre ensures that careers after school are planned carefully. Marlborough is the largest full boarding co-educational boarding community in the country and its scale enables it to provide a great range of activities throughout the week.