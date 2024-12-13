This year, Wondergifts is making a bigger splash than ever with its holiday season offerings. With a curated selection of over 800 unique experiences—from luxurious staycations to adrenaline-pumping adventures and unbeatable bundle gifts —Wondergifts redefines what a gift experience provider can be.

From gourmet dining and luxurious cruises to thrilling adventures, spa treatments, and more, Wondergifts caters to a wide range of interests. Whether it’s indulging in a magical meal, jumping on a hot air balloon ride, or relaxing with a soothing massage, their offerings invite everyone to find a perfect moment to cherish. Adding to the excitement, Wondergifts has unveiled its first-ever Christmas Gift Box, a standout addition designed to make this season truly unforgettable.

The Christmas Gift Box features a curated collection of over 200 unforgettable experiences designed for two. Perfectly timed for the festive season, this innovative gift empowers recipients to choose from a wide array of joyful activities across the UAE. It's the ultimate way to celebrate togetherness, fostering lasting memories and spreading the magic of the holidays.

Speaking about the launch, Kashif Abbas, CEO of Wondergifts, shared: “This Christmas Gift Box is a celebration of connection and joy. We’ve designed it to offer something truly special – a chance to turn festive giving into unforgettable shared experiences that will be remembered long after the season ends.”

Available online and at retail locations, including Wondergifts’ boutique store at Festival Mall, Dubai, this box is set to become a must-have gift this holiday season.

Where to find Wondergifts

Since its establishment in 2023, Wondergifts has been redefining the gifting experience in the UAE. Recognizing a growing demand for meaningful and unique gifts, the brand introduced a concept that focuses on creating shared memories through curated experiences. Wondergifts operates with a simple vision: to make gifting a joyful and seamless experience.

Over the past year, it has grown from a new entrant to a trusted name in experiential gifting, thanks to a commitment to quality and attention to detail.

Customers can explore Wondergifts’ offerings in several premium locations across the UAE. Boutiques are located in Fesitval City Mall as well as a festive pop-up store at the Christmas market in Madinat Jumeirah, providing an opportunity to browse in beautifully crafted spaces. Wondergifts products are also available across the entire network of Virgin Megastores, extending the reach of the brand to a wider audience across the UAE.

For those who prefer online shopping, Wondergifts’ website offers a user-friendly platform where customers can explore and purchase from the full range of products. Super fast delivery options ensure that no matter where you are in the UAE, you can access thoughtful and exciting gifts.