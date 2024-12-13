In a landmark initiative, the University of Dubai and MEA-Comm UAE unveiled the Industry 4.0 and Future Connectivity HUB, establishing the first 5G-based Industry 4.0 testbed in the UAE and MEA region. This pioneering platform is designed to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies and catalyze Industry Revolution 4.0 transformations across various sectors.

The initiative was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Dr. Eesa Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, and Dr. Abdulhadi AbouAlmal, CEO of MEA-Comm. The HUB provides a live 5G private network testbed to test and validate cutting-edge Industry 4.0 use-cases and solutions, enabling industries to harness transformative technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), big data, edge computing, and more.

The launch event included the demonstration of multiple use-cases utilizing the live operational 5G private network testbed within the university campus. These demonstrations showcased innovative solutions serving various sectors, including Safe and smart cities, Ports automation, Digital helmets for enhanced worker safety, Smart education platforms, and many other transformative applications.

These live demonstrations illustrated the testbed's capability to drive validation of solutions before deployment, and real-world innovations while addressing the unique needs of industries in UAE and broader MEA region.

Dr. EESA Al Bastaki highlighted the university's pivotal role in this initiative, stating:

"At the University of Dubai, we are committed to utilizing our advanced laboratories, facilities, and R&D capabilities to address the emerging needs of Industry 4.0. This partnership allows us to create a unique environment for academic and research excellence in the UAE, directly linked to real-world industry demands. By enabling practical, hands-on experiences for students and researchers, this initiative positions the UAE as a leader in the global technological landscape."

Dr. Abdulhadi AbouAlmal, CEO of MEA-Comm and Head of Industry 4.0 and Future Connectivity HUB, emphasized the HUB’s strategic importance, stating:

"The launch of this first 5G-based Industry 4.0 testbed and AI-driven innovation HUB is a strategic milestone for the UAE and the region. It bridges the gap between academia and industry, offering a vital platform for industries to test and validate solutions on cutting-edge 5G infrastructure. Furthermore, it ensures compliance with regulatory and security standards set by government authorities and ICT regulators. This initiative will significantly accelerate the pace of Industry Revolution 4.0 adoption across the MEA region."

The launch event was attended by key representatives from governmental entities, regulatory bodies, enterprises, telecom operators, technology vendors, regional and international organizations.

Distinguished keynote speakers included Executive Director of UAE’s TDRA and ASMG Chairman, Tareq Alawadhi, ITU Regional Office Director, Adel Darwish.

The speakers underscored the HUB's critical role in fostering innovation, collaboration, and technological advancement, highlighting its ability to position the UAE and the MEA region as leaders in Industry Revolution 4.0 transformations.