In today’s fast-paced world, the need for mental, physical, and emotional well-being has never been more urgent. Our latest venture, Tulah, a $100 million wellness sanctuary in Kerala, India, is designed to redeﬁne what it means to live a balanced and complete life.

I have always sought ventures that blend innovation with meaningful societal impact and Tulah embodies this vision, combining the precision of modern medicine with the healing power of traditional therapies to create a transformative wellness experience.

Tulah is not just a luxury retreat; it’s an integrated wellness destination that addresses the full spectrum of human health. At its core is the Tulah Index, a unique measure of body, mind, and spirit health. This index reﬂects the key components of longevity and optimal quality of life, emphasizing both prevention and healing. Tulah seeks to restore balance by integrating ancient practices such as Ayurveda, yoga, and meditation with advanced medical treatments, creating a sanctuary for healing amidst the tranquil Kerala landscape.

The idea for Tulah gained greater relevance during the pandemic, when the world’s healthcare systems were put under intense pressure, highlighting the need for a more holistic and integrated model of care. In response, Tulah has been leveraging clinical insights to foster wellness innovation, with research and trials on chronic health conditions already showing promising results. This approach ensures that every guest receives personalized care that combines modern medicine with time-tested healing practices. Tulah’s model is built on the principle that true health is a lifelong journey—one that integrates both scientiﬁc and traditional approaches to wellness.

Our philosophy is based on three pillars: sustainability, positive disruption, and societal impact. True wellness, we believe, must extend beyond individual health and embrace environmental well-being. The centre has been designed with eco-conscious practices, from sustainable architecture to the use of organic products, ensuring minimal environmental impact. As the demand for sustainable wellness grows, Tulah stands as a testament to how business and responsible environmental practices can go hand in hand.

In addition to sustainability, Tulah is about positive disruption. We are challenging traditional norms in the wellness industry by fostering innovation and driving transformative change. Our goal is not only to provide a world class wellness experience but to shift the global conversation around health. We want to move away from temporary ﬁxes and encourage a more integrated, long-term approach to wellness. The impact of this disruption is not just business-oriented; it is about creating a new societal framework for understanding health and wellness, one that is holistic, inclusive, and sustainable.

The urgency of this new model is underscored by alarming global health statistics. Today, 744 million people suffer from diabetes, 2.64 billion experience loneliness, 700 million have high blood pressure, and 3.12 billion suffer from elevated cholesterol. Additionally, 1.1 billion people struggle with obesity and over 3 billion have thyroid issues. These staggering ﬁgures highlight the critical need for preventative care and integrated health solutions—areas where Tulah excels.

By offering a blend of modern diagnostics and traditional therapies, we provide a holistic solution to these widespread health challenges.

Tulah’s approach focuses on four key areas to make a meaningful impact on global health. First, Preventative Care is at the forefront of our mission, using advanced diagnostics and personalized health plans to identify potential health risks before they escalate. This proactive approach emphasizes longevity and quality of life rather than merely treating symptoms.

Second, we place a strong emphasis on the Mind-Body Connection, recognizing the rising mental health challenges worldwide. Through practices such as yoga, meditation, and mindfulness, we help guests achieve mental clarity and emotional balance, fostering both physical and emotional well-being.

As mentioned already, our commitment to sustainability remains steadfast.

Lastly, we believe that Inclusive Wellness is essential, offering tailored programs for diverse demographics, including seniors, families, and professionals. Our goal is to make wellness accessible to all, ensuring that it is not a luxury but a fundamental right for everyone, regardless of age or background. Through these four pillars, Tulah is reshaping the future of health and wellness.

Tulah is also uniquely positioned to meet the needs of younger, health-conscious generations— particularly Gen-Z and millennials. These groups demand more from wellness spaces, seeking authenticity, innovation, and experiences that align with their values. They are looking for wellness that is not only effective but sustainable and socially responsible. Tulah is designed to cater to this dynamic demographic, offering a space where technology, ancient healing practices, and sustainability intersect, creating a holistic health experience that resonates with their values.

As we prepare to open Tulah in Kerala, I invite individuals—particularly young innovators, changemakers, and wellness enthusiasts—to join us on this transformative journey. Tulah is more than just a wellness space; it’s a movement that envisions a future where wellness is not a luxury, but a fundamental right. We are creating a space where health is approached as a lifelong, transformative pursuit, one that brings lasting beneﬁts to individuals, communities, and the planet. By combining innovation, sustainability, and holistic care, Tulah is setting the stage for a new chapter in global health—a future where wellness becomes an integral part of daily life, creating lasting positive change for years to come.