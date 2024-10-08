Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports has issued 23,435 punitive measures against citizens and expatriates for breaches of residency, labor, and border security regulations.

The actions, taken over the month of Rabi Al Awwal 1446, which concluded on October 3, comes in line with the Kingdom's intensified efforts to enforce compliance and maintain security.

The penalties, handed down by administrative committees across passport departments nation-wide, include a wide range of severe measures such as imprisonment, fines, and deportation.

The authorities emphasised the importance of adherence to legal protocols for both citizens and residents, particularly employers and business owners.

Officials at the Directorate highlighted the need for public cooperation, urging all individuals and entities to avoid transporting, employing, or sheltering anyone in violation of residency, labor, or border security laws.