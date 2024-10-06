Cairo: Saudi Arabia has rounded up 22,094 illegal foreigners in one week in a security clampdown targeting violators of the kingdom’s residency, labour and border security laws and deported thousands of others.

The arrests were made in nationwide campaigns over the period of September 26-October 2, according to the Interior Ministry.

The figure comprised 13,731 violators of the kingdom’s residency rules, 4,873 for infringing the border security system and 3,490 others for breaching labour laws.

A total of 13,979 illegals, including 1,369 women, are currently being subjected to disciplinary measures, according to the ministry’s weekly update.

Moreover, 6,683 others have been referred to their respective diplomatic mis-sions to obtain travel documents ahead of deportation while 2,461 more violators are completing their travel reservations.

Authorities have deported 10,943 more violators.

Twenty-three persons were, meanwhile, arrested for involvement in transport-ing, sheltering and employing violators of the kingdom’s residency, border and work regulations.

The Saudi Interior Ministry has repeatedly warned that those who facilitate the entry of infiltrators into the kingdom or provide them with transportation, shelter or any sort of assistance face penalties of a maximum of 15 years in prison, and a fine of up to SR1 million, besides confiscating the transport and the accommodation means.