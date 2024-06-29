Cairo: A law providing legal protection for whistleblowers, witnesses, and victims, approved earlier this year by the Saudi government, went into effect Saturday in the kingdom, which is stepping up anti-corruption efforts.

Hailed as a new era in the Saudi justice system, the law stipulates protection measures for whistleblowers, witnesses, victims, and experts during the litigation process, including withholding their identities and addresses. Another measure ensures they are not seen while giving their testimonies before the court.

Moreover, the law allows the use of technological methods to alter voices and images as part of safeguarding them.

Under the law, anyone who deliberately makes disclosures potentially harming those covered by this protection faces up to one year in jail and a maximum fine of SR200,000, or one of the two penalties. If perpetrated by a civil servant, the crime is deemed a corruption crime. If the perpetrator is a private sector employee, they will be liable to a maximum fine of SR5 million or deprivation of contracting with any government institution for up to five years.

Saudi public prosecution has established a center to provide justice protection for these categories to protect them from any threat, danger, or harm.

In November 2018, the Saudi advisory Shura Council endorsed a 39-article draft law for ensuring necessary protection for whistleblowers, witnesses, experts, and victims at risk of harm, threats, or assaults due to furnishing information to authorities in connection to crimes.