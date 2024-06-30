Dubai: The Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (Zatca) of Saudi Arabia has announced a significant policy change, allowing both citizens and expatriates to participate in public auctions.

This landmark decision aims to enhance the organisation and transparency of auction procedures across all customs points — land, sea, and air.

The updated rules are designed to streamline the auction process, making it more efficient and accessible for all stakeholders.

Key improvements include enhanced procedures for announcing public auctions through official channels and providing comprehensive auction details on the Zatca website.

These measures ensure that all potential bidders have access to clear and defined policies, ultimately saving time and effort. Under the new regulations, individuals and legal entities, regardless of their citizenship status, are now permitted to participate in the auctions.

This inclusive approach is expected to increase bidder compliance and significantly improve transparency in the auctioning of confiscated, abandoned, forfeited, or seized goods.