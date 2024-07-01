Dubai: Starting today (Monday), stores and shops across Egypt will close from 10pm to 7am as part of a government initiative to conserve electricity.

The Ministry of Local Development’s decision, effective July 1 to September 26, mandates that shops will open from 7am to 10pm on weekdays and extend hours to 11pm on weekends (Thursday and Friday). Shopping malls will operate from 10am to midnight on weekdays and from 10am to 1am on weekends and public holidays.