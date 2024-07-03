Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi City Municipality is inspecting constructions sites on Abu Dhabi Island to ensure compliance with the midday work ban.
Its Urban Planning Sector - Environment, Health, and Safety Department organised a campaign to check companies’ adherence to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s decision to ban work from 12pm to 3pm to protect workers from the extreme heat during the summer months (June 15 until September 15).
Abu Dhabi City Municipality reiterated its call for construction companies, site managers, and workers to strictly abide by the ban.
Additionally, inspectors underscored the importance of implementing comprehensive safety measures at construction sites to safeguard workers’ well-being.