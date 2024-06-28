Dubai: A Saudi man has landed in jail for damaging public property after spraying white paint on a camel statue that holds significant symbolic value in the country.

The incident took place in the Qassim region, where camels are revered for their moral and material importance.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was promptly arrested by Qassim police after defacing the well-known camel statue. Saudi Public Security confirmed that he was detained for tampering with and damaging public property.

Photographs of the man handcuffed and standing before the defaced statue quickly circulated on social media, sparking a wave of humorous and sarcastic comments from Saudi bloggers.

Camel owners in Saudi Arabia typically mark their camels with unique identifiers, either using paint or by cauterising the skin, to easily identify any camel that strays from its herd.

In addition to marking practices, the country also boasts numerous camel races and beauty competitions (Mazayen), with prizes reaching into the millions of dollars. Camels in Saudi Arabia receive extensive care, including access to specialised hospitals.