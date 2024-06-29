Dubai: A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Saudi Arabia's Hail region on June 28, 2024, according to the Saudi Geological Survey (SGS).

The earthquake occurred east of Shan'an, with the epicenter at a depth of 5.86 kilometers, approximately 107 kilometers from the city of Hail. The tremor took place at 12:03:24 pm, reported the National Seismic Network.

Tariq Abu Al Khail, spokesperson for the SGS, said that the earthquake resulted from tectonic stresses and the movement of volcanic magma beneath Hetima Harra. This geological activity often leads to the reactivation of existing faults within the region, causing earthquakes that can be felt in all directions.

Despite potential concerns, the tremors were mild and did not result in any aftershocks.