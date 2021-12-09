Dubai: A Saudi man has given his ex-wife a gift of half million riyals after the completion of their divorce procedures to help her in search of treatment for infertility, Saudi media reported.
The man, hailing from Tabuk city, deposited the cash in his ex-wife’s bank account without her knowledge. She was surprised when she was told by the bank that she had received a transfer of 500,000 riyals.
The man said he spent several years with his infertile wife, hoping to have children. They finally decided to get divorce after losing hope.
The man said he gave her the cash amount as a gift to help her afford the cost of treatment for infertility. He also asked everyone to pray for his ex-wife, wishing her good luck and the best in life.