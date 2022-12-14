Cairo: Saudi Arabia has launched the Turkish edition of an electronic platform aimed to facilitate access to services of Umrah or lesser pilgrimage.
Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al Rabiah attended the launch of the Nusuk platform in the Turkish language during his visit to Türkiye where he met several Turkish officials.
The nusuk.sa platform enables Muslims wishing to undertake umrah or visit the holy sites to obtain the necessary visas and permits as well as to book related packages electronically.
Al Rabeah said that the launch of the platform in Turkish aims to serve a large category of Muslims as part of efforts to automate services provided for pilgrims to make these services easier and more time saving, the Saudi news agency SPA reported. Access to the Turkish edition of Nusuk is available via the link: nusuk.sa/tr .
Saudi Arabia has in recent months unveiled a host of facilities for Muslims wishing to come to the country to undertake Umrah.
Saudi authorities have also extended Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 and allowed holders to enter the kingdom via all land, air and sea outlets.
In yet a new facilitating step, Saudi Arabia said earlier this month that its citizens can apply to invite their friends abroad to visit the kingdom and undertake umrah.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry said citizens can apply for the personal visit visa via its e-visa platform, allowing the holder to perform Umrah and move across the kingdom including the religious and historical sites.
Millions of Muslims, who cannot afford the Hajj rituals physically or financially,