Dubai: Fines of up to 300,000 Saudi riyals or imprisonment for up to five years will be imposed on anyone found guilty of abusive behavior in workplaces, schools, or places of worship, the Saudi Public Prosecution announced in a statement on its official account on X (formerly Twitter).
The Public Prosecution emphasised that any harmful actions in these environments constitute a criminal offence, reiterating the importance of enforcing the Protection from Abuse Law.
The statement underlined the nation's commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all, as part of broader efforts to protect individuals from violence and abuse.
Authorities are urging everyone to maintain respect and safety in public spaces, warning that violations will be met with strict penalties to preserve community well-being and uphold individual rights.