Dubai: The Saudi Transport General Authority (TGA) has announced a halt on new licences for motorcycle delivery services operating through mobile apps, pending the release of new regulations.

TGA spokesperson Saleh Al Zuwayed confirmed that the decision marks the end of an experimental phase during which companies were granted temporary licences to meet the surge in demand.

Al Zuwayed noted that recent enforcement actions by security authorities have led to the arrest of several delivery motorcyclists in Riyadh for lacking proper permits or violating traffic regulations.

The TGA’s move aims to refine the framework as delivery services, which expanded rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic, continue to grow.

According to TGA data, light freight transport activity saw a 38 perccent rise in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2023, with 300 licences issued and over 80 companies operating delivery services.