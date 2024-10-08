Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s e-commerce sector is set to generate 260 billion riyals in revenue by next year, according to Dr. Majid Al Qasabi, Minister of Commerce.
In 2023 alone, over 50 million e-commerce shipments entered the Kingdom, and 190 million orders were delivered through delivery apps in 2022.
Dr. Al Qasabi also highlighted ongoing regulatory updates, including a new consumer protection system in its final stages.
This forthcoming framework aims to resolve numerous challenges faced by consumers, further bolstering the trust and efficiency within Saudi Arabia's rapidly expanding e-commerce sector.
The meeting, which brought together local entrepreneurs and investors, also provided a platform for discussing proposals and challenges facing various industries in Al Baha. Dr. Al Qasabi reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to supporting the growth and modernisation of the Kingdom’s commercial landscape, aiming to foster a dynamic and resilient economy.