Image Credit: Shutterstock

The ongoing pandemic has changed the way we spend money. As the coronavirus and its prevailing sense of uncertainty continue, it’s little wonder that consumers are being a little extra cautious with how they use their disposable income, and we’re always up for a deal. While there is no shortage of websites, platforms and apps offering discounts on everything from dining out, experiences, vacations and flights to car rentals and maids services, none quite match up to Smiles.

Not only does Smiles list buy-one-get-one-free deals at more than 3,000 shopping, dining, health, wellness and travel service providers and locations across the UAE but it also offers an unprecedented degree of flexibility to users. Every time you use the app, you earn Smiles reward points, which can then be used to purchase individual vouchers or redeemed against food delivery orders.

Here are five ways Smiles brings value to different aspects of the consumer experience.

Save as you spend – and spend to save

Smiles has partnered with a range of popular e-commerce platforms – including electronics retailers Sharaf DG, Jumbo and Eros, as well as Noon.com, Amazon and Mumzworld – and fun-filled family destinations such as Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros World to offer users Smiles points back on all purchases made on these platforms. Just select the Pointspay payment option at checkout.

Once you’ve built up a Smiles bank, you can use it to reduce the cash you need to spend on your orders.

There’s a plethora of goods and services Smiles users can spend their points on. They can get a buy-one-get-one voucher for – hundreds of restaurants in their area; pick up a gift card for dozens of brick-and-mortar stores and online shopping platforms; enjoy big savings on flagship smartphones; and even reduce their car insurance rates.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

With the UAE’s vaccination programme steadily protecting more of its population against the coronavirus and worldwide travel set to reopen this year, why not get back Smiles points on your travel booking? Simply tap Cleartrip or the travel tab to learn more. And for those who aren’t yet ready to take to the skies just yet, there are loads of domestic deals on offer through the app too, including 41 per cent off on a night’s staycation at the JW Marriott Marquis on Shaikh Zayed Road – and yes, it includes breakfast.

At your service

It’s easy to lose a day exploring the universe of services and products available through the Smiles app.

While you can filter deals by type of discount and everything’s broken up into a range of categories, Smiles still has an impressive list of discounted services. Car services include vehicle disinfection, headlight restoration, wheel alignment and basic servicing; home maintenance, pest control and cleaning packages are available at reduced rates; and you can find massive discounts on driving lessons and even nursery fees.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

And that’s just the services category.

Top picks from the dine-in include buy-one-get-one on ChicKing, Bombay Chowpatty and Burger King; fine dining gets you a free beverage with each one you buy at The Cavendish, Moombai & Co. and various other establishments. Best deals include buy-one-get-one entry tickets to the Louvre in the entertainment section; buy your groceries at 20 per cent off with NowNow in the shopping section; jaw-dropping staycation discounts at a range of top UAE hotels and resorts in the travel section; and up to 50 per cent off on cuts, hair spa treatments and blow-dries for women in the beauty section.

Delicious dishes delivered quickly

The Smiles app is constantly evolving and has recently added food delivery and pickup to its burgeoning list of services.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

You can either opt to browse restaurants and kitchens according to best offers, budget-friendly options, dessert, fast food, breakfast, or via your preferred cuisine type. Whether you’re looking for a basic biryani, Latin American tiger milk mango ceviche, a keto-friendly red velvet cake slice or a pizza, there’s bound to be something that tickles your particular palate.

Every time you pay by card, you earn one Smiles point per dirham spent, including those spent on delivery fees.

Buy or subscribe for vouchers

Using your credit/debit card, Smiles points or by adding to your phone bill, you can purchase individual buy-one-get-one vouchers. For example, a buy-one-get-one voucher on Dh495 Friday brunch at the Dusit Thani Dubai is 1,250 points or Dh10 . Through Smiles Unlimited subscription, you get unlimited buy-one-get-one deals for a month (Dh20), 90 days (Dh55) or a year (Dh99).

Nearly every other discount platform forces users to subscribe to gain access to its deals – this one is more flexible.

Swap Smiles for other loyalty points

If you link a third-party rewards platform you can actually convert points accrued through those programmes into Smiles points – and vice versa. You’ll also be able to monitor your balances across various loyalty programmes from one place, which is much easier than constantly app-switching.

The Smiles app currently works with ADNOC and GEMS.