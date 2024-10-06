Cairo: As the Umrah season or minor pilgrimage is underway in Saudi Arabia, authorities have urged the faithful to get physically prepared for the rites and take care of their feet.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj said foot protection helps pilgrims safely perform the Umrah rituals at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

Recommendations include the importance of shunning walking barefoot for a long distance, wearing comfortable shoes before walking in the non-prayer courtyards and taking rest on feeling tired.

Poster in Arabic offers tips on foot protection during the Umrah rites. Image Credit: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah

The ministry said physical preparedness reduces the possibility of experiencing exhaustion. While in Mecca, the faithful are advised to avoid heavy meals and to get enough rest. On their way to perform the rites, they need to hydrate the body and drink sufficient liquids.

The current season of Umrah, which can be undertaken around the year, began in late June after the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage that around 1.8 million Muslims from across the globe attended.

Around 13.5 Muslims performed Umrah last year, according to Saudi figures. The kingdom plans to welcome 15 million Muslims to perform Umrah next year.

Saudi Arabia, Islam’s birthplace, has in recent months introduced a host of facilities for Muslims wishing to come to the country for Umrah.

Authorities have extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 and allowed holders to enter the kingdom via all land, air and sea outlets and leave from any airport. Women pilgrims are no longer required to be escorted by male guardians. Muslims holding different types of entry visas such as the personal, visit and tourism visas are allowed to undertake Umrah and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is located at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina after booking an e-appointment.