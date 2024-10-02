Cairo: The Saudi government has approved new regulations for temporary labour visas, a step expected to boost work flexibility in the kingdom.

The rules covering the temporary job visas, related to services of the annual Islamic Hajj pilgrimage and Umrah or minor pilgrimage, were approved Tuesday at a meeting that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman headed.

The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources said the step would provide high flexibility to the private sector to make use of the temporary visas according to its needs and labour market requirements, making the job market more attractive.

The ministry noted that the updated regulations heed the needs of institutions operating during the Umrah season. Moreover, the arrangement has extended the related grace period to be from the 15th of Shaban – the eighth month of the Islamic lunar calendar - until the end of the month of Muharram, which marks the beginning of the Islamic year.

The approved rules, moreover, stress the rights of both parties to the contractual relationship. Therefore, the regulations make obligatory the provision of a copy of the employment contract signed by both parties, and the provision of medical insurance as a prerequisite for the issuance of a visa by the Saudi missions abroad.

Additionally, the latest updates give establishments greater flexibility by extending the period of temporary visas for 90 more days.

The amendments will take effect 180 days from the date of their endorsement.

Saudi Arabia, a country of 32.2 million, is home to a large community of expatriate workers.

The kingdom has sought to regulate its job market, and boost its attractiveness and competitiveness.

In August, the Saudi government approved a host of substantial labour changes to preserve contractual rights. Accordingly, a notice for terminating an employment contract with non-specific duration is now put at 30 days if the notice comes from the worker, and 60 days on the employer’s side.

In 2020, Saudi Arabia introduced major labour reforms, drastically improving its sponsorship system.