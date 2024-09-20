Cairo: Saudi authorities have urged Muslims, performing the Umrah or minor pilgrimage, to shun jostling and observe physical distancing while undertaking rites in the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

The Ministry of Hajj said that physical distancing lowers the likelihood of transmitting contagious diseases and staves off respiratory infections.

"Shunning jostling guarantees us a safe Umrah," the ministry said in an X post.

The ministry has repeatedly recommended worshippers wear facemasks in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina to protect themselves from viral and respiratory infections.

The faithful are also advised to drink enough amounts of water, particularly in hot weather to keep hydrated.

The current season of Umrah, which can be undertaken around the year, got underway in late June after the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage that around 1.8 million Muslims from across the globe attended.

Around 13.5 Muslims performed Umrah last year, according to Saudi figures. The kingdom plans to welcome 15 million Muslims to perform Umrah next year.

Saudi Arabia, Islam’s birthplace, has in recent months introduced a host of facilities for Muslims wishing to come to the country for Umrah.

Authorities have extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 and allowed holders to enter the kingdom via all land, air and sea outlets and leave from any airport. Women pilgrims are no longer required to be escorted by male guardians.

Muslims holding different types of entry visas such as personal, visit and tourism visas are allowed to undertake Umrah and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is located at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina after booking an e-appointment.