Riyadh: The Ministry of Health has fined three airlines for failing to comply with health surveillance regulations at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the violations included not implementing proper disease vector control measures, such as spraying aircraft with insecticides.
These breaches of the Health Surveillance Law at entry points pose a risk to public health. The Ministry has taken disciplinary action against the airlines to enforce compliance and prevent future violations.
This incident highlights the Ministry's commitment to maintaining strict health surveillance at airports and border crossings, ensuring the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors to Saudi Arabia.