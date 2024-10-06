Image Credit: Source: General Authority for Care and Management of the Two Holy Mosques

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has expanded its range of services at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, specifically aimed at providing greater comfort and accessibility for elderly worshippers.

The General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has implemented a series of initiatives designed to ensure that older visitors can perform their religious duties with ease.

One of the key initiatives is the introduction of electric shuttle services in the eastern square, transporting elderly worshippers from the Gaza Bridge to the Al Salam Basement, easing their navigation through the vast grounds.

Additionally, large electric vehicles have been stationed at several key locations, including the Al Marwah, Al Arqam and Al Qarara stairways and elevators, to assist in the performance of the Saa’i, the traditional ritual walk between Safa and Marwah.

The service is available on the second floor, with staff on hand to ensure the safety and comfort of those using the vehicles.

The mosque has also been equipped with prayer rooms specifically designed for elderly visitors and those with disabilities.

These rooms, located in the King Fahd expansion near Gates 91 and 64, offer a more accessible space for worship. Meanwhile, Gates 68 and 90 have been outfitted with ramps and signage to accommodate electric vehicles, further enhancing access for those with limited mobility.