Dubai: Saudi Arabia has granted its first operational licence for a commercial agricultural project using aeroponics, a soil-free farming method, marking a regional milestone.

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture issued the licence, which aims to boost local agricultural production through sustainable practices.

The licence was presented by Ahmad Al Ayada, Undersecretary for Agriculture at the ministry, during a ceremony attended by representatives from a coalition of local and international companies.

Advantages of aeroponics Water Efficiency: Uses up to 95% less water than traditional farming.

Space-Saving: Vertical systems can maximize space, making it suitable for urban areas.

Faster Growth: Plants typically grow faster due to direct access to oxygen and nutrients.

Reduced Pest Problems: Fewer pests and diseases since there’s no soil for pathogens to thrive in.

The coalition includes Tamimi Markets Group from Saudi Arabia, Japan’s Mitsui Group, and Italy’s Zero Group, working under the Green Dunes Company to implement modern agricultural solutions powered by advanced technologies and artificial intelligence (AI).

The project, which aligns with the Kingdom’s National Agriculture Strategy and Vision 2030, is expected to contribute significantly to sustainable agricultural development.

The first phase, now completed, established an aeroponics farm producing various vegetables.

Aeroponics is known for its water efficiency, using 95 per cent less water than traditional farming methods and enabling year-round crop production.

The integration of AI and automation throughout the farming process allows for advanced monitoring and optimization, ensuring maximum productivity.

Aeroponics involves growing plants without soil, with roots suspended in the air and misted with a nutrient-rich solution.