Cairo: As more Muslims from inside and outside Saudi Arabia are flocking to the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site in Mecca, to perform the Umrah or minor pilgrimage, Saudi authorities have emphasised rules for taking photos there.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has urged worshippers to take photos quickly and without causing inconvenience to others in the place.

Pilgrims are keen to capture their presence in the sacred site, home to the Holy Kaaba, by taking photos or filming via their mobile phones and cherish them as fond memories.

Setting guidelines for the act, the ministry exhorted worshippers, “Take care not to take photos of those performing prayers and pilgrims without their permission.”

They are, moreover, advised against standing for too long while taking the photos and thus hampering the flow of worshippers.

The current season of Umrah, which can be undertaken around the year, got underway in late June after the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage that around 1.8 million Muslims from across the globe attended.

Around 13.5 million performed Umrah last year, according to Saudi figures. The kingdom plans to welcome 15 million Muslims to perform Umrah next year.

Saudi Arabia, Islam’s birthplace, has in recent months introduced a host of facilities for Muslims wishing to come to the country for Umrah.

Authorities have extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 and allowed holders to enter the kingdom via all land, air and sea outlets and leave from any airport. Women pilgrims are no longer required to be escorted by male guardians.

Muslims holding different types of entry visas such as the personal, visit and tourism visas are allowed to undertake Umrah and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) is located at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina after booking an e-appointment.