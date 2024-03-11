Dubai: Saudi Arabia marked its Flag Day on Monday, March 11, in a celebration that commemorates the national symbol’s significance and historical journey.
The occasion, established by a royal decree issued on March 1, 2023, by King Salman, designates March 11 annually as a special day dedicated to honouring the Saudi flag.
Dating back to the endorsement of the Saudi Arabian flag in 1937, the symbol has embodied strength, sovereignty and national unity since the inception of the first Saudi state in 1727.
Over nearly three centuries, the flag has borne witness to the unification efforts that have shaped the Saudi state.
The green colour of the flag symbolizes growth and fertile soil, while white represents peace and purity. The sword, a potent symbol of justice and security, underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to upholding these values.
Together, these elements reflect the fundamental principles of the faith and the country, embodying the unity and strength of Saudi Arabia in the Arabian Peninsula.
In recognition of its significance, the Saudi flag holds a special status, with strict protocols governing its use. It is raised atop all government buildings and public institutions on official holidays, both within the Kingdom and abroad. The flag is treated with reverence, with prohibitions against its use in advertising or wrapping the bodies of deceased leaders.
Instead, in times of grief, the flag may be raised upside down in the middle of the column, devoid of the word of monotheism, for a specified period.
Additionally, strict regulations prohibit its use as a trademark or for advertising, as this would diminish its prestige and significance.