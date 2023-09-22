Cairo: Saudi commerce authorities have raided stores offering fake discounts on their goods, taking advantage of the imminent National Day anniversary when sales usually thrive, a Saudi news outlet has reported.
During the inspection tour in Riyadh, officials from the Saudi Commerce Ministry detected several infringements including the illegal display of products carrying the state emblem and the Saudi flag emblazoned with Islam’s monotheism, Akhbar24 said.
Last year, Saudi authorities announced a ban on using the Saudi flag, the state emblem and the kingdom’s leaders and names in commercial dealings and on goods in compliance with a related royal decree issued four years earlier.
In the run-up to the Saudi National Day anniversary, celebrated this year on Saturday across the kingdom, commerce inspectors also exposed some stores in Riyadh promoting offers without displaying the official discount permit in violation of the law, while others announced their offers in English, not in Arabic, the kingdom’s official language. Some other stores made misleading offers on their goods especially in the National Day discounts, the report said.
The Commerce Ministry pointed out that shoppers can verify the discount offers by scanning a barcode found in the permit, using a cellphone to learn about all data related to these discounts.
The Saudi National Day, annually celebrated on September 23, marks the foundation of Saudi Arabia by King Abdulaziz Bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.
This year’s Saudi National Day will be celebrated under the slogan “We Dream and Achieve”.