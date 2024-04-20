Dubai: Saudi Arabia is bracing for a period of significant rainfall from Saturday until Tuesday, prompting the General Directorate and Meteorological Authority to issue warnings and safety instructions for citizens and residents.

The impending weather conditions, which include medium to heavy rain accompanied by torrential downpours and hail, are expected to affect various regions across the kingdom.

Mecca and its surrounding areas such as Taif, Maysan, Adham, Ranyah, and Al Muwayh are anticipated to experience the most severe weather. Additionally, Riyadh, along with Wadi Al Dawasir and Al Sulayil, will see medium rainfall. Lighter rains are expected in the northern and eastern borders of the Kingdom.

The Meteorological Authority has also highlighted the potential for high-speed winds that could raise dust across the affected regions, further complicating conditions. In response, the General Directorate of Civil Defence has urged the public to stay in safe places, avoid valleys and waterlogged areas, and adhere to all safety directives issued via media and social platforms.

In terms of maritime conditions, the Red Sea will face northwesterly to northerly surface winds, with wave heights ranging from one to one and a half meters, and up to two meters in the central and southern parts. The Gulf region will experience southeasterly to southwesterly winds, turning north to northeasterly in the evening with speeds reaching up to 100 km/h.