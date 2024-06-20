Dubai: Saudi Arabia has resumed issuing electronic visas for Umrah to enable Muslims to visit the country, and perform their religious rituals.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that applications for electronic visas can be made through the “Nusuk” App, which means Umrah pilgrims can begin arriving from Muharram 1445 AH (July 19).

The app simplifies procedures for Muslims worldwide to travel to Mecca and Medina, offering choices for housing, mobility services, and a wealth of information and interactive maps in multiple languages. The platform operates 24/7, providing easy access to all necessary services.

In coordination with relevant authorities, the ministry previously said that holders of visit visas for tourism purposes residing in the Gulf, and entry visas to Schengen countries, the United States and the United Kingdom, can book appointments to perform Umrah and visit the Kaaba through the Nusuk application before arriving in the Kingdom.

Insurance slashed

Acoording to the minsitry, the insurance amount for Umrah performers has been reduced by 63 per cent, while maintaining high standards of health services.

The Umrah visa is issued in less than 24 hours, and its validity has been extended from 30 to 90 days.