Dubai: Teachers in Saudi Arabia will no longer need a professional licence to receive their annual bonuses or practice in the profession, following a major policy shift announced by the Ministry of Education.

The decision, unveiled on Monday, aims to ease conditions for educators while maintaining a focus on professional development.

Veteran teachers aged 50 or older as of February 1, 2026, have been exempted from the licensing requirement. The ministry highlighted their extensive experience and contributions to mentoring peers and improving overall academic performance as the basis for the exemption.

However, professional licences remain mandatory for teachers seeking to renew contracts or secure new positions in the education sector.

The ministry emphasised that it is working with the National Institute for Educational Professional Development and the Education and Training Evaluation Commission to continue enhancing the skills of male and female teachers through programmes aligned with global best practices.

For educators who have yet to obtain a licence, the ministry is offering at least two opportunities annually to take the required exams, with simplified procedures to support registration. The goal is to help teachers meet evolving professional standards and remain in compliance.