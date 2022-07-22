Cairo: Legal experts in Saudi Arabia have warned that sexual insinuations and verbal
harassment on social media are punishable by up to five years in prison.
Offenders could also be penalised by a maximum fine of SR3 million or both penalties, the experts told Saudi newspaper Okaz.
The verdict against the offender can also be published in local newspapers, they warned.
Legal procedures in these cases are handled under several laws in Saudi Arabia, including the anti-cybercrime law.
“Sexual insinuations and immoral phrases are categorised as part of harassment, which is criminalised in the Saudi law,” they said.
According to the law, harassment refers to any sexual saying, deed and gesture directed by a person towards another harming the body and honour as well as outraging morality in any way including modern-tech media, they pointed out.