Cairo: Saudi authorities overseeing Islam’s two holiest sites are introducing 251 golf carts for pilgrims during the Hajj at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

The General Authority for the Care and Management of the Two Holy Mosques has also deployed 10,000 manual carts across 20 locations within the vast Grand Mosque and its courtyards, according to Saudi news portal Ajel. Their operational plan aims to serve 35,000 individuals daily, maximizing efficiency at distribution sites.

With an anticipation of record-breaking numbers of pilgrims this year, driven by approximately 30 million Muslims undertaking Umrah during Ramadan, more than 2 million global Muslims are expected to attend this month’s Hajj.

Nearly 1 million overseas Muslims have already arrived in Saudi Arabia for Hajj, according to Saudi figures. To accommodate this influx, Saudi authorities have introduced an innovative guidance system utilizing digital interactive maps and the “Makkani (My Place)” app, facilitating smoother movement within the Grand Mosque.

Hajj, one of Islam’s five obligatory duties, must be performed at least once in a lifetime by financially and physically capable Muslims.