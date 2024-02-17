Dubai: The General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque ensures daily maintenance of over 25,000 carpets to preserve their sanctity.
This meticulous process preserves the dignity and cleanliness of these revered textiles through thorough cleaning, sterilisation, and fragrancing to maintain their pristine condition.
Committed to offering comfort and tranquility, the Authority diligently upholds the sanctity of the Mosque of the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings be upon him), fostering an ideal prayer environment for worshippers and visitors alike.
The carpets, crafted as a luxurious national product of impeccable quality, feature a unique design tailored for the holy sanctuary. With a plush 16-millimeter thickness and durable construction suited for high human densities, these carpets provide worshippers with utmost comfort during devotions.
Each carpet in the mosque is equipped with an electronic chip using Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology connected to a system. This system tracks essential information such as manufacturing details, usage, location, washing history, and movement within the mosque and its courtyards.
With over 25,000 carpets meticulously maintained across the mosque, including its roof and courtyards, strict cleaning protocols are followed. This includes thrice-daily vacuuming, sterilisation with over 1600 liters of disinfectant, perfuming using more than 200 liters of fragrance, and daily washing of 150 carpets, ensuring a pristine environment for visitors.