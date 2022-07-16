JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s decision this week to lift restrictions on all carriers using its airspace is not a sign of any push towards future ties with Israel, the kingdom’s foreign minister said Saturday.
“This has nothing to do with diplomatic ties with Israel,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan told a news conference, adding, “It’s not in any way a precursor to any further steps.”
He said that he was not aware of any discussions on a GCC-israeli defence alliance and kingdom is not involved in any such discussions.
