Dubai: Heavy rains that began Saturday have continued to affect parts of Saudi Arabia, causing significant disruption in several regions.

The National Centre for Meteorology warned on Sunday that the downpours, reaching torrential levels, will persist, halting movement and daily activities in some areas.

While autumn typically brings milder weather, regions like Mecca have been hit by torrential rains.

Southwestern and western Saudi Arabia, including the highlands of Asir, Al Baha, Jizan, and eastern Mecca and Medina, are expected to experience further heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hail.

Hussein Al Qahtani, spokesman for the National Meteorological Center, noted that while conditions in Medina are more stable, winds reached 100 km/h and rainfall measured 34 mm within two hours on Saturday night. In Jabal Uhud, rainfall reached 37 mm.

Authorities have advised the public to avoid open areas during storms, stay away from flood-prone zones, and limit travel. Motorists are urged to keep their vehicles fuelled and avoid risky areas.