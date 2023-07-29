Cairo: A Saudi traveller on a bike has arrived at the capital Riyadh, the last stretch of his 15-day exploratory trip that he had started in Najran in south-western Saudi Arabia amid scorching temperatures.
“Thank God, I arrived (Friday) in Riyadh coming from Najran on a bike journey of more than 1,100km aimed to learn first hand about the Saudi cities and governorates,” Turki Asiri said.
His journey coincided with an extreme heatwave that scorched several parts of the kingdom.
“High temperatures of the asphalt affected the bike tyres,” he said.
Other hardships that faced Asiri during the tour were nails and iron scraps dropping from trucks on roads.
Still, he termed the journey as one of the best he has experienced.
“I have made many friends on social media and through face-to-face encounters on the road,” he was quoted by Saudi news portal as saying.
In earlier remarks, Asiri said some people were surprised to see him on a bike carrying clothes, kitchen items and a tent.
“Many would stop their cars and insist on offering some help in a gesture of generosity. "
One of Asiri’s goals during his grueling summer journey is to defy himself. “I know how I move in summer. I set off on the bike in the morning till 12 at noon. Then, I would settle down and rest until the following day.” He pedalled for about 80km a day.
Asiri added that he wants to break free from daily routine and test his endurance abilities.
Last September, Asiri completed an eight-day journey on a bike that took him from Asir region across Jabal Al Soudah, one of the highest peaks in Saudi Arabia, and ended up in Taif in the west of the kingdom.