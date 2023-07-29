Watch: Joy and tears as Saudi couple adopts orphan after 11 childless years

Dubai: The Saudi community has been deeply moved by the story of a local couple who decided to adopt an orphan child after 11 years of a fruitless marriage. The emotional journey of the couple was shared by the Al Wedad Charity Foundation through a video clip on its official "X" (Twitter) accounts.
The heartwarming video showed the couple, overcome with joy, embracing their adopted child.
The mother, Mastoura, seen prostrating on the ground in gratitude and tearfully expressing her joy, described the moment of holding her son, Abdullah, as a divine blessing and solace for her heart.
Her husband echoed these sentiments, praying for the strength to carry out this noble responsibility. Their moving reaction quickly garnered attention on social media, with many users wishing them blessings and help in this newfound parenthood.
Al Wedad Charity Foundation, a strategic partner of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, plays a crucial role in the kingdom's efforts to achieve the objectives set by Vision 2030.
The organization is tasked with empowering non-profit entities to maximize their societal impact, particularly in the field of child welfare.
Under an agreement with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Al Wedad takes responsibility for orphaned children who lack parental care in Saudi Arabia. The association provides these children with temporary care and works towards placing them with qualified Saudi families, based on a set of approved criteria.