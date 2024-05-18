Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior has announced strict penalties for those entering Mecca without a Hajj permit. From June 2, 2024 (Dhul Qada 25, 1445), until June 20, 2024 (Dhul Hijjah 14, 1445), a fine of SR10,000 will be imposed on anyone found in Mecca, or specific areas like the Holy Sites of Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah, as well as key transit points like the Haramain train station in Rusayfah, without a Hajj permit.