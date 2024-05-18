Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj has issued a clear directive to those entering the country on an Umrah visa, stating that this visa does not permit them to perform Hajj.
The ministry took to the "X" platform to emphasize that visitors must adhere to their visa conditions and vacate Mecca before their visa expires.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior has announced strict penalties for those entering Mecca without a Hajj permit. From June 2, 2024 (Dhul Qada 25, 1445), until June 20, 2024 (Dhul Hijjah 14, 1445), a fine of SR10,000 will be imposed on anyone found in Mecca, or specific areas like the Holy Sites of Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah, as well as key transit points like the Haramain train station in Rusayfah, without a Hajj permit.
Repeat offenders face harsher consequences with fines up to SR100,000. Expatriates who violate these rules risk deportation and a ban from reentering Saudi Arabia, with the duration determined by law. Additionally, those caught transporting violators could face up to six months in prison, a fine of SR50,000, and vehicle confiscation.