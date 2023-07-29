Saudi Arabia: Smart system regulates schoolkids’ food spending

Cairo: A smart system, depending on the use of pre-paid bracelets or cards, has been implemented in around 400 schools in Saudi Arabia to control children’s spending on food items and protect their health.
A certain sum of money is charged into the bracelet or the card and when the holder presses the bracelet on a designated device at the school canteen, his/her full data appear for the salesperson and the shopping process is easily conducted.
“These smart bracelets will help parents regulate sale process to their children in schools,” technology consultant Adel Al Kenany told Saudi television MBC.
The app enables the parent to distribute the pocket money to his children daily, weekly, monthly or even for the whole semester, he explained.
“It has created a comfortable environment for all parties present in the app.”
The new system is already adopted in 400 schools in the Saudi cities of Jeddah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province and elicited good feedback, according to the expert.
The app allows regulating schoolchildren’s food access at the canteens and heeding their health status especially those suffering from obesity, diabetes or allergy to certain food items.
Parents are also acquainted with the foodstuffs available at the canteens and their calories.
Thus,parents can stop their children from getting that may cause allergy or harm their health.
Al Kenany described the app as an integrated system including accounts for parents, the student, the school and the canteen. “In case, the parent forgets to charge the card, the school administration is authorized to place a sum of money that is later withdrawn from the parent’s balance,” he explained.
The smart bracelets sell for SR12 to 15 each.