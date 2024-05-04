Cairo: Seventy-five people were hospitalised in a food poisoning outbreak that struck Riyadh last week, according to a recent update from Saudi health authorities.

A breakdown of the cases revealed 69 Saudi citizens and six expatriates were affected. Fortunately, 43 patients recovered and were discharged from the hospital. However, 11 individuals remain hospitalised, with 20 in intensive care. Tragically, one person died from the poisoning. The Health Ministry offered an update, stating no new cases have been reported in the past five days.

“All these cases were linked to an outbreak of food poisoning attributed to one source,” the ministry said.

Fifty of the hospitalised cases were confirmed cases of botulism, a serious condition caused by a toxin that attacks the body’s nerves. The illness is caused by contamination of food with the botulinum toxin.

On April 25, Riyadh authorities linked several food poisoning cases to a restaurant.

In its latest report on the incident, the Riyadh mayoralty said a report compiled by an epidemiological investigation committee has blamed a food establishment in Riyadh for the incident. The poisoning was found to have been caused by meals served by the responsible establishment.

Citing action in the wake of the incident, the mayoralty said it had shut down the main supply facility of the establishment in question and all its branches in Riyadh and neighboring city of Al Kharj.