Dubai: Forty-two blind men and women successfully performed Hajj this year, thanks to the sponsorship of the National Association of the Blind (Kafeef) in Riyadh.
These visually challenged pilgrims, accompanied by their aides, have completed all Hajj rituals, including the stoning of the Jamarat and Tawaf Al Widaa (Farewell Circumambulation).
The support provided to these pilgrims came as part of Kafeef’s Manasik programme, which aims to make the sacred journey more accessible and comfortable for the visually impaired by providing an integrated system of services.
Abdul Aziz Al Mubarak, Director of Administrative and Financial Affairs at Kafeef, lauded the efforts of Saudi Arabia’s leadership and authorities for the successful organization of this year’s Hajj.
He highlighted that it is vital to enable individuals with visual impairments to participate in such significant spiritual experiences.
He noted that the 42 beneficiaries and their companions were divided into three groups, ensuring more focused and personalised assistance during the pilgrimage.
This year, Hajj was held between June 26 to July 7.