Dubai: Oman’s Majlis Al Shura elections for the tenth term got off to a robust start with over 90,000 Omani citizens voting in the initial hour of the electoral process, according to the Ministry of Interior. The turnout accounted for 12.03 per cent of eligible voters by 9am.
The breakdown of the early voter statistics revealed that 52,918 (13.55 per cent) were male voters, while 37,685 (10.39 per cent) were female, reflecting a balanced participation rate.
The ministry’s committee overseeing the elections expressed satisfaction with the initial indicators.
The ministry clarified the total number of eligible voters for this term’s Shura Council elections, confirming it as 753,260, a slight adjustment from the previously announced figure of 753,573 due to recorded deaths.
Emphasising transparency in the electoral process, the ministry affirmed that all election-related data and information would be made readily available through live coverage.
October 29 marks the concluding day of voting, during which Omani citizens will select from 843 candidates, including 32 women, vying for 90 seats in the Majlis Al Shura.
With over 750,000 eligible voters set to elect their representatives, experts anticipate a robust voter turnout, underscoring the significance of this democratic exercise.