Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education has announced that university students can now pursue more than one specialisation simultaneously, marking another significant step in the modernisation of higher education in the Kingdom.

The decision, part of the Vision 2030 initiatives, aims to equip students with diverse skill sets that align with the evolving demands of the global labour market. By enabling dual specialisations, students will have greater flexibility to tailor their academic paths to match their aspirations and career goals.

The ministry outlined a framework that includes fields in science, technology, humanities, and business, with universities tasked to ensure academic guidance and support for students managing dual tracks. Specialised programs will help students balance their academic schedules effectively.

“This initiative empowers students to acquire a wide range of skills and competencies, enhancing their competitiveness in both local and international job markets,” the ministry said in a statement.

To implement this change, Saudi universities will provide students with access to academic counseling and planning resources. The program will officially begin in the next academic semester, with expectations of high enrollment across various disciplines.

The dual-specialisation initiative has been met with widespread approval from students and parents, who see it as an opportunity to expand educational horizons and foster new career opportunities in a rapidly changing world.

The move follows closely after King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) announced a transformative shift in its academic pathways, allowing students with bachelor’s degrees to apply directly for PhD programs, bypassing the traditional requirement of a master’s degree.