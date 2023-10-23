Dubai: Two Africans have been arrested at Muscat International Airport for trying to smuggling a child, also from Africa.
The Royal Oman Police (ROP) confirmed the arrest in a statement.
The operation led by Oman’s General Department of Criminal Investigation, in collaboration with the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), was a part of a broader initiative to tackle human trafficking and protect the vulnerable.
Authorities at Muscat International Airport were on high alert which led to the successful interception and arrest of the suspects.
The statement from the ROP didn’t specify the age or gender of the child but highlighted the importance of international cooperation in addressing and combating human trafficking crimes.
According to Omani laws, a person is deemed to be committing a human trafficking crime if they intentionally or for exploitation purposes engage in employing, transporting, harbouring or receiving individuals through coercion, threat, subterfuge, abuse of position or power, exploitation of vulnerability, or any other illegal means, directly or indirectly.
Particularly, any involvement with minors in such activities is deemed a human trafficking crime, regardless of the means employed.
The accused individuals, if found guilty, face severe penalties under the Omani law, which stipulates imprisonment up to seven years and a fine extending to OMR100,000 (about 194,000) as per Articles 2 and 8 of the Law on Combating on Human Trafficking.