Dubai: Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik Said of Oman will leave for Tehran on Sunday, on a two-day official visit to Iran, Oman news agency ONA reported on Wednesday.
Sultan Haitham’s visit to Iran follows his visit to Syria and Egypt.
Two months ago, Sultan Haitham expressed hope to visit Iran during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Muscat.
Amir-Abdollahian then told news agencies that Sultan Haitham would bring good news during his scheduled visit to Tehran.
Oman is mediating between Iran and Bahrain to restore diplomatic relations.