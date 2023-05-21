Dubai: Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman has embarked on an official visit to Egypt.

In a press conference held in Cairo, Abdullah bin Nasser Al Rahbi, Oman’s Ambassador to Egypt said that Sultan Haitham is accompanied by a high-ranking official delegation, particularly from the economic sector, as both nations aim to expand their economic, commercial, and investment relationships and increase their trade volume.

The Ambassador noted that this visit will herald the formation of the Omani-Egyptian Business Forum, aimed at showcasing investment opportunities available in Oman, along with legislation, regulations, and infrastructure that attract investments. Sectors such as renewable energy and green hydrogen are of particular interest.

Furthermore, Al Rahbi revealed that a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding, especially in support of the economic sector, are expected to be signed during the visit. These will add to the existing memorandums, agreements, executive programmes, and cooperation letters signed during President Sisi’s visit to Oman in June 2022.

Since assuming power on January 11, 2020, this visit will be Sultan Haitham’s first to Egypt, solidifying the already deep-rooted ties between the two countries. The significance of this visit is heightened following President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi’s visit to Muscat in June 2022. The mutual visits have led to bolstered relations and the signing of numerous Memorandums of Understanding and executive programmes.

The two nations have been working collaboratively on multiple fronts, including political, economic, social, cultural, and security spheres. This continuous and open relationship is expected to witness comprehensive growth in the future.

The National Centre for Statistics and Information reported a substantial increase in trade exchange between Oman and Egypt in 2022, totalling RO393.628m, up from RO217.742m in 2021. Omani exports to Egypt rose from RO157.515m in 2021 to RO298.077m in 2022, with a balance of trade favouring Oman at RO202.526m.

Regular high-level meetings and constant contact between Sultan Haitham and President Sisi reflect the countries’ eagerness to exchange views on common matters. The two countries share many diplomatic visions, notably combating terrorism and maintaining international peace and security.

The growth and expansion of Omani-Egyptian relations carry on the legacy set by the Late Sultan Qaboos bin Said and past Egyptian presidents. This prosperous march, grounded in clear-cut principles and solid foundations, has led to agreements and joint ventures in diverse fields.