Dubai: At least 59,030 students in Omani government schools will be provided for the first time with school supplies and daily meals when schools across the Sultanate reopens on September 4, local media reported.
Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has issued orders to provide school supplies, meals to families in need in Oman.
Following the orders, the Ministry of Finance approved yesterday (Sunday) a budget to provide school supplies and daily meals to students from social insurance and low-income families.
According to the Ministry of Education, the scheme will benefit 24,665 students (both male and female) in the social security category and 34,365 students in the limited income category.
Teaching and non-teaching staff in all governorates of Oman have returned to schools yesterday (Sunday) to prepare for resuming classes next week.